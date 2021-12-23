Radio 4 Read Out Poem Equating Thatcherism to the Holocaust and Cancer

The BBC’s impartiaility drive seemingly doesn’t apply to the lefty ‘artistic’ drivel that Radio 4 comes out with, not least Today’s Thought for the Day segment, which would often sit perfectly well as a Labour Party press release. Earlier this month the channel broadcast a particularly egregious example of left-wing bias, during a show called Something Understood. The following poem was read out:

“Aberfan, multiple sclerosis, spastics and the Somme. Bloody mysterious. Cancer, Culloden, famine and President Botha. Weird. Motorway pileups, cot deaths and Hiroshima. A trifle peculiar. Schizophrenia, Zeebrugge, Thatcherism and Belsen. Damn strange. Aids, Ulster, Strokes, carboard city and of course the human being. Is he worth an hour on Sunday? Surely not.”

The poem clearly listed examples of the world’s most evil and tragic phenomenons and events. Why was Thatcherism included directly next to Belsen and not, more relevantly, Nazism, Stalinism or Maoism that between them killed tens upon tens of millions? That will be one for the BBC editorial team to justify…