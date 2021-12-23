Front Pages: Calm Down Edition

Almost all papers this morning splash on the confirmation that Omicron is less serious than Delta. Omicron cases are between 15- 20% less likely to go to A&E, and 40-45% less likely to be admitted to hospital for a night or more. The right-wing press highlight this as reason for the PM not to introduce further restrictions; the left temper the good news with yesterday’s first-ever 100,000-plus case day. Turns out those South African epidemiologists who’ve been saying this for weeks actually knew what they were talking about. Who knew…