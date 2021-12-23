Cameron: Boris Can Get Away with Things Mere Mortals Can’t

Guido enjoyed Adam Boulton’s final Sky News programme this afternoon; an hour-long documentary on the relationship between No. 10 and the media. Surprisingly David Cameron agreed to participate, to discuss his own media strategy. In 2010 Cameron tried hiring Andrew Parsons on the public dime to be his official photographer, however media pressure eventually led to their roles being scrapped. Boris has since tried this again, more successfully, now enrolling three No. 10 photographers onto the taxpayer-funded payroll. Commenting on this Cameron joked “Boris has always been able to get away with things mere mortals can’t”…