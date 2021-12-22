Scottish Tory MP Boasts Post-Westminster Plans

Thanks to The Mirror we now know just how popular Christmas quizzes are in SW1, so here’s a question for co-conspirators: while Tories were busy downing their sorrows on the Commons terrace prior to last Tuesday’s mass Covid passport rebellion, which Scottish Tory MP came over with such hubris he loudly predicted he will be the first president of an independent Scotland? After Sturgeon is finished, of course…

Guido pointed out this was a brave thing to say to a non-off the record gossip monger, and it’s far from Scottish Tory policy of not contemplating another independence referendum. The MP responded by saying they had no problem with their claim emerging, however given it’s Christmas Guido’s decided to keep the cocky member anonymous. We can be heroes… sometimes.