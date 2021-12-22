Restaurant Chain Capitalises on Boris’s Nightmare Before Christmas

Earlier this month The Guardian observed that the PM and No. 10 have created a “cocktail of home refurbishments, Christmas parties and Covid” ahead of the North Shropshire by-election. It seems this particular idiom sparked creativity over at the Bill’s restaurant chain, who have now launched a free cocktail offer featuring a “limited-edition red-faced Boris”:

While it’s no suited wine and cheese session, the offer’s open until 30th December. As long as the PM doesn’t close hospitality for a circuit breaker after Christmas day…