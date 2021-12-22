NEW: Rees-Mogg Cleared by Standards Commissioner

Lefties hoping for a by-election in North East Somerset will be crestfallen to hear Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been cleared of wrongdoing by the Standards Commissioner after just three weeks:

“it is my decision that these loans were connected solely to your private

and personal life. I am also not satisfied that these loans could reasonably be

thought by others to influence your actions, speeches or votes in Parliament, or your actions taken in your capacity as a Member of Parliament; as such, it is my conclusion that these loans do not fit with the spirit or purpose of registration. It is my conclusion that these loans do not pass the two initial tests laid out above and I have therefore decided not to uphold the complaint and find that no breach of paragraph 14 has occurred.”

The Mail on Sunday’s Anna Mikhailova, who’d been the main pusher of this sleaze allegation, won’t be happy…