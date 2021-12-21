Welsh Tories’ Covid Scrutiny Should Begin at Home

The Welsh Tories have a lot to be annoyed about. After Guido revealed Mark Drakeford to be privately calling for a Christmas lockdown; nightclubs are now to close after Christmas; sports matches won’t be allowed crowds; and today it emerged they’ve introduced fines for people who go into work when they could work from home. Up to £60 – employers up to £10,000 if they repeatedly fail to allow staff to work from home…

Welsh Leader Andrew RT Davies today demanded the recall of the Senedd so they can scrutinise and vote on the government’s restrictions. The Welsh Tories would be right to scrutinise the rules, at least in the hope that this year their leader doesn’t brazenly break them again. Co-conspirators will remember Guido’s scalp of the Welsh Tory leader and chief whip last year over the original lockdown party…

While they’re scrutinising Drakeford’s new rules, they may also want to scrutinise their own letters:

The global marketing and comms company Omnicom will be shocked to learn about their expansion into the global plague market…