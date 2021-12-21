Trump Booed by Republicans, Boris Jeered by Darts Audience

Populist blonde right-wingers, look away now: Last night Trump was interviewed by Bill O’Reilly where he admitted he’d received his booster, only to get booed by parts of the audience. To his credit, Trump launched into a passionate defence of the vaccine programme and told anti-vaxxers in the audience that they’re playing into their opponents’ hands:

Meanwhile, co-conspirators will undoubtedly have seen the clip of last night’s darts match, during which the audience started loudly singing “stand up if you hate Boris!”:

As if things could not get worse for our Prime Minister, here’s the crowd chanting “Stand up if you hate Boris” at the 2022 Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London tonight. pic.twitter.com/N0kVvUuQ9t — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) December 20, 2021

It seems the darts crowd reflect the mood of the country – a new poll out today puts the PM’s net approval on -48…