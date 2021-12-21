Trump Booed by Republicans, Boris Jeered by Darts Audience

Populist blonde right-wingers, look away now: Last night Trump was interviewed by Bill O’Reilly where he admitted he’d received his booster, only to get booed by parts of the audience. To his credit, Trump launched into a passionate defence of the vaccine programme and told anti-vaxxers in the audience that they’re playing into their opponents’ hands:

Meanwhile, co-conspirators will undoubtedly have seen the clip of last night’s darts match, during which the audience started loudly singing “stand up if you hate Boris!”:

It seems the darts crowd reflect the mood of the country – a new poll out today puts the PM’s net approval on -48…
