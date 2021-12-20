Reeves: It’s Not the Job of the Opposition to Say What They’d do Differently

On GMB this morning Rachel Reeves was asked precisely what Covid lockdown restrictions Labour would be implementing right now if they were in power. Unsurprisingly Reeves hadn’t been briefed on this by Captain Hindsight’s team. She started off saying it’s not the job of the opposition to prefer alternative policies. She then said if she were in No. 10 Labour would implement SAGE’s recommendations, despite having just pointed out SAGE isn’t currently proposing any “specific measures”. Ever get the sense Labour don’t actually want to be ahead in the polls?
