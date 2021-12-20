Rachel Riley Wins £10,000 Pay Out from Former Corbyn Aide Laura Murray

Former Corbyn Aide Laura Murray has lost her libel battle against Countdown star Rachel Riley, resulting in a £10,000 payout. Guido’s sure Rachel will be happy to help Murray count up the cash…

The case relates to a tweet sent by Riley on the day Corbyn was egged back in 2019 in which she sent the following Tweet:

In response Laura Murray tweeted:

Riley claimed her tweet was sarcastic, did not call Corbyn a Nazi and said Murray’s response caused serious harm to her reputation – something with which the judge agreed. It shouldn’t be too difficult for Laura to stump up the money, given her family previously sold a Picasso portrait for £50 million in 2013 – they must be able to find £10,000 down the back of the sofa…