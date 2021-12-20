Raab’s Right: Downing Street Garden Party Nothing Like Freshers Week

Among other absurd defence lines trotted out by Dominic Raab this morning, he denied that the scenes of No. 10 staffers boozing in the No. 10 garden last May was akin to ‘Freshers Week’.

Unintentionally Dominic Raab put his finger on the pulse of why many people will be angry at the latest partying revelation: whilst Downing Street staffers were able to enjoy refreshing drinks in a large, private, central London garden, over two million students were imprisoned inside their gardenless university accommodation.

In Manchester, campus security were positioned outside halls of residence stopping anyone leaving; in Scotland, students were threatened with thousand-pound fines; in Leeds a fire exit was locked with zip ties and barricaded to prevent students leaving. Guido imagines if students had been able to interpret the government’s rules as loosely as those in No. 10, the subsequent mental health epidemic wouldn’t be nearly as severe…