Child Protection is More Important than Privacy

Mark Douglas quit his £121,000-a-year job as Director of Children’s Services in Bradford Council just days before Frankie Smith and Savannah Brockhill went on trial for Star Hobson’s murder. IPSO has sent out this notice to newspapers warning them not to breach his privacy:

PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL; NOT FOR PUBLICATION

IPSO has today been contacted by Mark Douglas (see below). Editors may be aware that Mr Douglas was previously Director of Children’s Social Care for Bradford Council.

Mr Douglas is concerned about the presence of the press and photographers in the vicinity of his home and parents’ house, and wishes to make clear that he and his family do not wish to be approached for comment, or photographed in the vicinity of their homes. He also requests that the press leave the area around their homes. Mr Douglas wishes to make clear that he will not be commenting on the story, and that all requests for comment should be directed to the Communications team at Bradford Council: Press.Communications@bradford.gov.uk

We are happy to pass on this request and note the terms of Clause 2 (Privacy) and Clause 3 (Harassment) of the Editors’ Code of Practice.