Major news from North Shropshire this morning as the Tories lose the seat in the post-Owen Paterson by-election after nearly 200 continuous years. The swing to the LibDems, 34%, represents the third-largest by-election swing against the Tories post-Thatcher after Christchurch in 1993 and Clacton in 2014.

While a LibDem victory was always possible, their new 6,000 majority may well terrify other Tory MPs waking up this morning. Boris’s own nightmare before Christmas…