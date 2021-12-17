Poll Finds Public Do Not Want Another Lockdown

Guido can’t remember the last time a poll on Covid saw the public really reject any proposed restrictions on civil liberties, however a new one in today’s Times demonstrates just that. According to a poll of 1,714 people between the 14th and 15th, the arrival in Omicron saw very little movement on the public’s opposition to:

Shutting pubs and restaurants: 60% opposition

Shutting non-essential shops: 65% opposition

Banning indoor meetings with people from other households: 62%

Banning indoor meeting people from other households on Christmas Day: 68%

Pubs, bars and restaurants not being allowed to open on New Year’s Eve: 53%

According to YouGov’s polling, the government has already maxed out its support for anti-Covid measures – facemasks and passports – while leaving very little room for further restrictions if, as predicted, a wave of Omicron sweeps the land. For potentially the first time during this pandemic, civil liberties defenders have the overwhelming backing of the public…