Guardian Columnist Lectures Army on “Reducing Unconscious Bias”

Co-conspirators will recall when Guido reported back in November that Arwa Mahdawi – a Guardian columnist who claimed “toxic masculinity kills“, and Ivanka Trump’s haircut “should make us very afraid” – was scheduled to deliver a lecture to troops at the Centre for Army Leadership. Although the MoD rescinded the invite of an Extinction Rebellion activist, Arwa’s lecture went ahead as planned…

The talk lasted 25 minutes, and contained plenty of useful lessons and musings for our troops to reflect on as they head into the new year:

“Everybody has unconscious bias… in every organisation [it] creeps in in different ways… it is drummed into us from a very young age that men are brilliant, and women are nice.” “Does anyone think Elon Musk would be considered a genius if he was a woman? Absolutely not… he makes boob jokes on Twitter…” “We should be moving from a masculine-coded style of leadership to a more female-coded style of leadership.”

As important as it is that the armed forces know “gender equality is about more than political correctness”, Guido struggles to believe it’s the top priority for troops stationed at Sandhurst. At the start of the lecture, Mahdaw did at least show off Guido’s first story in front of the entire audience, claiming “Army’s Loony Left Lecturer [has] a very nice ring to it”. Another happy reader…