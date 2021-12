A rather bullish Dowden hit the airwaves this morning to spin for the party after the disastrous North Shropshire by-election result. He told LBC, Sky, BBC Breakfast and Today that while voters “gave us a kicking” it was a typical mid-term by-election that represents a protest, not a sea change moment. Sky News got a differently worded appraisal – that voters had handed the Tories an “absolute drubbing”…