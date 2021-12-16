MP’s Sexual Assault Trial Set for March

Imran Ahmad Khan MP, who until recently had the Tory whip, will face trial in March next year following accusations for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old 13 years ago. The Sun were the first to reveal his identity in June after being charged, at which point he lost the Tory whip and promise not to attend parliament while the case proceeded. Only to then turn up and vote in November…

Khan appeared via video link today, to be informed of the trial date. Now we get Khan’s trial and Webbe’s appeal in the same month…