Richard Burgon’s £69 Billion Answer to Everything

Guido’s spotted that every time a political issue is raised, Richard Burgon pops up with the same, supposedly perfect solution: a “top 10% wealth tax” that would, according to Burgon, raise £69 billion. This may sound like a hefty sum, although given the near endless list of things Burgon wants it spent on, it may not stretch as far as he’d like…

Today, Burgon suggests it would be a great way to solve future vaccine schemes. Just two weeks ago, he said it could be used to build 150 hospitals. In September, he wrote an entire article about how it should be used to fund a new National Care Service. Of course, if he chose any of these options, he’d have to deny the NHS workers a pay rise he promised the wealth tax could fund back in July…

Based on a tweet search, Guido sums Burgon’s called to spend this exact sum of tax money on 19 political projects. As a wise man once said, Burgon’s useless, Burgon’s rubbish, Burgon doesn’t know what he’s doing…