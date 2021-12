Nutty Remainers have managed to get the hashtag “Plague Island”¬†trending on Twitter today, primarily following Macron’s illogical belief that by restricting travel from the UK to France he’ll be able to contain the global rampage of Omicron. Not only does this betray the masochistic English exceptionalism of FBPE-ers, it flies in the face of current facts:

The sort of nationalist anti-fact rhetoric usually expected from Trumpite Republicans…