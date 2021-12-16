France Closes Border to UK Over Omicron

France has dramatically announced this morning it will enforce “more drastic border control” measures towards British travellers in response to surging Omicron cases, with a near-total ban on travel to and from the UK as of Saturday for all except those with proof of “a compelling reason”, such as a family emergency. The ban also includes business travellers, and those who do receive entry – mostly French nationals – will be required to isolate for 7 days, or 48 hours if they test negative during quarantine. They’ve also moved the negative PCR requirement forward from 48 hours to 24. The day after the UK scrapped the red list given Omicron’s now dominant across the world…