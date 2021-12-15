Wes Streeting Confirms Starmer Experienced Only Resignation Last Night

Boris’s whopping 99 rebellion last night had only one silver lining – none of the 10 PPSs on resignation watch quit their jobs over the vote. Yesterday afternoon, Guido joked that despite all the speculation, it looked like the person likely to suffer a front bench resignation would be Sir Keir, after York MP Rachel Maskell made an impassioned argument against compulsory vaccinations for NHS workers. It didn’t end up being a joke for Labour…

On Newsnight Wes Streeting confirmed she had quit her position over the vote:

“Rachael has resigned from the frontbench because she felt it important to take this stand. I don’t agree with the way she voted, but I respect her”

The only person licking their wounds more than Maskell this morning must surely be Mark Spencer…