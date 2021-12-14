Raab’s Conflicting Omicron Hospitalisation Figures

Dominic Raab doesn’t appear to know how many patients are in hospital with Omicron. Yesterday, Sajid Javid said it was “around ten”, with Raab this morning claiming on Sky News that the figure had now jumped up to 250, which would be an alarming leap in just 24 hours. Thirty minutes later on BBC Breakfast, however, Raab inexplicably slashed that number all the way down to 9. The new antiviral treatments are good – they aren’t that good. This must be the “pretty consistent, clear messaging” Stephen Crabb talked about yesterday…

UPDATE: Raab now claims on Good Morning Britain that he “misheard” Kay Burley, and the actual figure is 10. Three figures in just over an hour…