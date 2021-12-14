The Guardian  and Left Forget Previous “Man of the Year” Winners

The Guardian has raised eyebrows this morning after publishing an article accusing Time Magazine of making the “worst choice ever” picking Elon Musk as Person of the Year. Time praised him for his inventions, endeavours, and creating the most valuable car company in the world – and described him as a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”. The American left ain’t convinced…

Elizabeth Warren responded by calling him a freeloader, demanding the US tax code be fixed, with Congressman Pramila Jayapal echoing Warren by tweeting “It’s *TIME* for Elon Musk to pay his fair share in taxes.” Geddit…

Author Kurt Eichenwald called him “may be the worst choice ever” for the title. Guido gently reminds both Kurt and the Guardian that in 1938 and 1939 Hitler and Stalin won the award respectively:

The ‘worst choice ever’ ship has very much sailed…
mdi-tag-outline Guardian Person of the Year Time Magazine
mdi-account-multiple-outline Elon Musk
mdi-timer December 14 2021 @ 10:22 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments