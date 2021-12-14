Sturgeon Brings Back Social Distancing, “Advises” Limiting Christmas Gatherings

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the Scottish government is reintroducing Covid restrictions across Scotland, with a return to social distancing in retail and hospitality – including dispersing large groups in pubs and restaurants, and reinstalling screens between tables. Groundhog day in Holyrood…

Sturgeon also insisted that while she isn’t “cancelling Christmas“, the government’s “strong guidance” is that Scots limit their festive mixing to just three households, with everyone testing before arrival. Sturgeon was very keen to stress this wasn’t a legal ban.

Sturgeon also attacked Whitehall for allegedly refusing to offer emergency Covid funding to Scotland at a time when it is apparently necessary. Just minutes ago, the Treasury announced its intention to do just that in the coming days…