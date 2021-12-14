Labour Bring Out the Bar Charts Against LibDems in North Shropshire

The North Shropshire by-election is on Thursday, and Labour are trying desperately to gain ground on what has quickly become a two-horse race race between the Tories and the LibDems. Apparently Labour’s strategy to do that is to try and beat the LibDems at their own game: they’ve whipped out the bar charts…

Labour’s candidate Ben Wood is putting out leaflets saying “Vote for the truthful candidate – not the ones who pretend to be second when they’re third, and pose as members defecting to them from other parties to deceive the voters!” Clearly targeting the LibDems…

Co-conspirators will recall how well this strategy worked for the LibDems in 2019, when they repeatedly deployed dodgy charts throughout both local and the general election campaigns. Jo Swinson was even called out for it on Sky News. Probably not the best technique for Labour to emulate then…