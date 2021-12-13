Jolyon Backtracks on Boris Bin Bag Conspiracy

Yet more astute observations from Westminster’s favourite barrister: Jolyon Maugham got so excited by the Mirror‘s Zoom quiz picture last night that he managed to confuse Downing Street curtains with a bin bag, implying the PM had tried covering up a CCTV camera. Would anything say “there’s nothing to see here” quite like sticking a bin bag over a camera, only to then hop straight onto a video call?

Once half of Twitter explained the difference between a curtain and a bin bag, Jolyon conceded there was “some genuine doubt about what is the black item“, and deleted the post. To be fair to him, Jolyon wasn’t the only one to instantly buy into this conspiracy: the SNP’s Joanna Cherry posted a similar tweet, only to then remove it and act like nothing ever happened…