EXCLUSIVE: Home Office Scrap Domino’s for Migrants

A week ago Guido revealed the Home Office had spent almost £21,000 on luxury Domino’s pizzas for migrants arriving in Dover, despite a local pizza takeaway offering two margaritas for 76% less. According to spending receipts, Home Office officials said that due to the camp facilities they had “no other means of feeding them”.

Guido now learns that this unwelcome press attention has already effected change. A new ruling means from now on when food is needed it will be provided by a “cost effective caterer”, rather than by civil servants going to expensive high street chains. Border Force have been reassured they will still have access to hot food.

A government source tells Guido, “Priti has put an end to this waste of taxpayers cash. It’s right we provide food to those in need but it’s also right we do it in a cost effective way.” Looks like the taxpayer will save quite a lot of dough…