Sturgeon’s Socialism Steals Millions from Hard-Working Scots, for No Return

Damning news from north of the border as analysis by the Scottish Fiscal Commission reveals that Sturgeon’s higher tax rates have taken £535 million extra out of the pockets of hard-working Scots, yet have yielded just £6 million extra in spending power – a figure set to fall in future years despite additional tax rises.

The tax revenues have been majorly hit by Scotland’s weaker employment and pay growth. This isn’t just embarrassing for the SNP’s fiscal ideology, it may require them to pay back £470 million to HM Treasury in 2024-25 if these new forecasts are correct, according to economist David Phillips. Presumably English lefties will now insist this isn’t ‘proper socialism’…