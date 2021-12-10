New Poll Gives Labour Whopping 8 Point Lead

A new poll from Focaldata for Times Radio puts Labour 8 points ahead of the Tories, 41% to 33%, which is their biggest lead since May 2019 – and the biggest Labour lead of Boris’s entire premiership. That’s a four-point drop for the Tories in just a week, according to Focaldata’s internal polling. 

Boris’s personal approval rating is now also down to 22%, while his disapproval now sits at 62%. Three-quarters of voters also say their opinion of the PM has dropped significantly in the last few weeks. And SW1 thought the 6 point Labour lead this morning was impressive…
