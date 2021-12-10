Keith Vaz Set to Party as Leicester Return Dreams Fade

While Westminster parties may be being cancelled left, right and centre Keith Vaz will be hoping Boris’s plan B activation doesn’t interfere with his plans. He’s set to welcome guests in Leicester next Wednesday for a “Diversity Dinner” “in the presence of a very special guest”. Guido presumes Keith isn’t referring to himself, though wouldn’t put it past him.

Life isn’t all a party for Vaz, however. Leicester Labour sources tell Guido that Starmer has told him he can’t be the candidate in next year’s almost inevitable by-election. When Vaz allegedly then proposed his daughter this was also rejected, however there’s word a deal may be cut with Southside to allow her to stand in a safe Labour retirement seat at the next election. Guido hopes Keith enjoys his snowy December party…