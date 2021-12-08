NEW: PM’s Flat Denial of Cummings’s Claim of Downing Street Party in November

Catherine West, who was on the list of MPs set to be asking questions, asked a question seemingly derived from a tweet made by Dominic Cummings 14 minutes into PMQs. Either pre-arranged or prompted by the tweet. Evidence that Labour are getting nimble and better organised.

November 13 was the day Cummings left Downing Street. Caught unaware of the Cummings tweet, his answer – a flat denial – might be one Boris comes to regret…
