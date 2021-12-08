NEW: PM’s Flat Denial of Cummings’s Claim of Downing Street Party in November

Catherine West, who was on the list of MPs set to be asking questions, asked a question seemingly derived from a tweet made by Dominic Cummings 14 minutes into PMQs. Either pre-arranged or prompted by the tweet. Evidence that Labour are getting nimble and better organised.

Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat's 'bubble' policy...? — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) December 8, 2021

November 13 was the day Cummings left Downing Street. Caught unaware of the Cummings tweet, his answer – a flat denial – might be one Boris comes to regret…