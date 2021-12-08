Lord Frost’s Free Market Rallying Speech: Less Social Distancing, More Socialist Distancing!

Lord Frost and Nadhim Zahawi were guests of honour at the ASI’s Christmas drinks party last night, held in the swanky surroundings of 1 Birdcage Walk’s oak-panelled library. Frost got the audience onside with a free market rallying cry, and predicted imminent success for the ASI in their fight against government control and market interference, including the decent joke: “a bit less social distancing a bit more socialist distancing”.

Nadhim boasted about the government’s T-Level plans, joking that the “TL Badge” on his lapel didn’t stand for “Tory leader”. Some in the audience seemed to wish it did…