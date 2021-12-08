Downing Street Pulls Morning Media Round Spokesperson

It seems the Downing Street response to last night’s explosive ITV exclusive, like much of the Westminster village as a whole, is one of stunned silence.

Allegra Stratton made a return to her old TV channel last night after they obtained footage of her joking with the No. 10 head of broadcast about a Christmas party that they still maintain didn’t happen.

Sajid Javid was meant to be doing the morning broadcast round this morning, however has now been pulled thanks to the scandal. Resulting in him being empty chaired on BBC Breakfast…

With just four hours left until PMQs, Boris better think of something quick. Maybe Allegra could explain the situation herself in her capacity as a £120,000-a-year government spokesperson?