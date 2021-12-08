Allegra Stratton Quits as Downing Street Adviser

Stratton’s statement this afternoon:

“My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey. That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you for them

[…]

To all of you who lost loved ones, endured intolerable loneliness and struggled with your business – I am truly sorry and this afternoon I have offered my resignation to Prime Minister.”

This is unlikely to make the story go away soon…
