UK Storms Ahead of Europe in Tech Investment #DespiteBrexit

According to new data from Atomico, the UK is storming ahead of Europe in tech venture capital investment, with the number of ‘unicorn’ companies – start-ups with valuations exceeding $1 billion – across Britain and Europe now sitting at 321, and over 100 of those companies having been created in the UK. Germany and France are lagging way behind with 51 and 31 respectively…

The amount of cash being pumped into British tech firms has skyrocketed in the last 12 months, with London-based businesses taking in the most capital with over $18 billion – more than Berlin and Paris combined. Cambridge has also been crowned the “unicorn capital of Europe” in recognition of its “high concentration of talent” and the number of inhabitants per business created. More cash, more companies, more jobs…