Sultana’s Maskless MOBO Awards Taxi Rides

Unsurprisingly, yesterday’s most read Guido piece was Zarah Sultana’s brazen maskless hypocrisy at the MOBO awards, where she enjoyed a night of revelling without a face covering just days after complaining maskless Tories in the Commons made her feel “unsafe”. If Sultana comments, no doubt she’ll point out masks aren’t technically mandatory in the setting she found herself.

Unfortunately it appears Zarah may have, in fact, incriminated herself further on TikTok. A video montage of the evening uploaded by the MP shows her arriving and leaving the event in a taxi without – you guessed it – wearing any face covering. This, on the unmasked face of it, appears to be a breach of the law.

This is more serious than her masklessness at the event itself, given the government explicitly says this is against the law:

Guido has contacted Zarah. He doesn’t expect a response…