Shahmir Sanni Accused of Sexist Verbal Abuse Towards Sam Smith Fan

Co-conspirators presumably could have happily gone the rest of their lives without hearing the name ‘Shahmir Sanni’ – the Vote Leave whistleblower – again. Unfortunately Guido’s now going to put an end to the blissful period of silence. Over the weekend a TikTok user uploaded a photo of an innocent attempt to meet singer Sam Smith, only to face an earful of abuse from one of his groupies and have her phone knocked away. The incident has been widely reported, although the name of the ‘attacker’ has thus far remained a mystery…

In a bizarre twist to Shahmir Sanni’s now-non existent career, it was reported in 2020 that the gender-neutral pop star had started dating him. Multiple sources have now noted a remarkable similarity between the TikTok attacker and Shahmir…

A couple of Twitter users have now pointed the finger of blame at Shahmir.

In 2018, Shahmir said of his whistleblowing “It hasn’t been fun. If I had known the consequences, if I had known it would be this bad in terms of the abuse, the vitriol… I probably wouldn’t have come forward.” Looks like the shoe’s now on the other foot…