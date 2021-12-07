Police Sniffer Dogs in Parliament this Morning

After the Sunday Times produced evidence of cocaine traces across the parliamentary estate, the Speaker told the newspaper that sniffer dogs could be deployed under plans for a drugs crackdown by the Commons authorities.

“The Speaker has promised to call in the police amid growing evidence of cocaine and other illegal substances being used in parliament. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he would investigate Westminster’s drug culture after traces of cocaine were detected in a number of places accessible only to people with parliamentary passes.”

As this picture from a co-conspirator shows, the dogs are on the estate now. So if you do have any of your Friday night stash left on you, you have been warned…