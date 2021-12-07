Frustrated Raab Says UK Won’t Trigger Plan B in Clash with Nick Robinson

With Sajid Javid last night claiming the government is “leaving nothing to chance“, and that Omicron could “knock us off our road to recovery” as it spreads rapidly across the UK, alarm bells were ringing overnight that the UK could be heading for Plan B restrictions very soon. Appearing on the Today Programme to calm public nerves, Dominic Raab managed to work himself up in a testy exchange with host Nick Robinson:

“We’re doing everything that can be done to tackle the risk that we face, and we’re doing it in a proportional way…” “We don’t think Plan B is required. Why? Because of the success of the vaccine programme […] based on the data, and the other measures that we’re taking, including in relation to travel, we believe that we’re taking a targeted and a proportionate approach.”

It didn’t help that the now-Justice Secretary was being grilled over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal back in August under his former brief, with a whistleblower this morning claiming the process was “chaotic” and disorganised. No wonder Raab lost his cool…