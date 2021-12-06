Home Office Plan to Offer Permanent “Settled Status” to Hong Kong Ex-Servicemen

Guido understands the Home Office is planning to give Hong Kongers who served alongside the UK armed forces permanent “settled status” in the country, offering 301 former servicemen and their families (a total of around 1000 people) entitlement to UK benefits and equal status to other ex-servicemen. It’ll be an arrangement similar to that given to Gurkhas discharged in 1997.

The patriots will also be allowed to follow the procedure to eventually become full British citizens, and will be recognised as having serviced in the British Armed Forces.

The plan is being drawn up in response to Andrew Rosindell’s campaign for these servicemen to be given the “Right to Abode in the UK“, with his proposed amendment to the Nationality & Borders bill to introduce this measure already receiving 27 signatures. While the amendment won’t be adopted in full, the department will explore a solution with the MP provided his motion is withdrawn…