Government Spends Over £20,000 on Domino’s for Migrants in Three Months

The Home Office has spent £20,753.57 on luxury Domino’s pizzas for migrants in the last three months, according to official figures released today. The latest data release for September 2021 shows over £10,000 spent in one month alone, following £3,300 in August and a £6,700 splurge in July. In October, the Dover Independent Monitoring Board found the migrant camp at Dover dock to be overstretched and unsuitable, despite the migrants’ culinary taxpayer-funded treats…

According to the spending receipts, the Civil Service are approving the expensive pizza deliveries because Tug Haven “is a tent in a car park so therefore [there are no] other means of feeding them”. Guido struggles to believe this defence…

According to Google Maps, the nearest pizza takeaway to the camp is ‘Big Boyz Pizza’, which offers two margaritas for just £7.99. Dominos, by contrast, will run you almost £33 for the same order. If Priti doesn’t crack down on this ludicrous state of affairs, it’ll surely create a Domino effect by wasting more taxpayer funds…