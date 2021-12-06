Brave Zarah Sultana Conquers Fear of Maskless Crowds

Guido’s glad to see Zarah Sultana has quickly recovered from her crippling phobia of maskless crowds. Last night, the Labour MP attended the glitzy MOBO Awards in her home constituency of Coventry, with thousands of attendees sipping on champagne and enjoying performances from dozens of top artists. Zarah had a fantastic night mingling with the star-studded crowd, although unfortunately it looks like she left her mask at home…

While masks are not legally mandated in the social setting Zarah risked her life at last night, it was only a month ago when Sultana appeared on Politics Live to lament how the number of maskless MPs left her feeling “incredibly unsafe in the chamber“:

“When I look across the benches, and I see most of the Tories not wearing masks, it makes me feel unsafe, and it makes my colleagues feel unsafe…there are vulnerable MPs also sitting there, and I think it’s a dangerous message to send to the rest of the country.”

Zarah went on to say that the mask debate was “purely ideological“. Funny how that works…