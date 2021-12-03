Rishi Slides into Christmas

Guido’s got his hands on the first cabinet Christmas card out this year, straight from No. 11. Rishi’s card parodies the headlines he made the day ahead of the Budget, with his luxury sliders. This time, however, they read “Merry Xmas” rather than “Palm Angels”…

It’s not the only festive output from Rishi this season. His invite to No. 11 Christmas drinks was a parody of the budget red book itself, courtesy of HM Tinsel-tree, entitled “A stronger Christmas Party for the British Lobby”.

Thankfully the latter was devoid of feet pics…