Rayner’s Spin Doctor Goes “On Leave” After Week of Labour Turmoil

Angela Rayner just can’t seem to catch a break this week: no sooner is her team totally “blind-sighted” by another Labour reshuffle she wasn’t consulted on; and snubbed by Sir Keir’s lobby Christmas drinks, Guido hears her chief spinner has chosen this moment to go on leave. Jack McKenna’s apparently taking a few days off to rest after a tumultuous few months, from scum-gate, to threats made against Rayner, and the past month of worsening tensions with LOTO. Speculation that this is an enforced time-out have been officially denied…

While Guido initially heard more explosive rumours about Jack’s position, rumours he’d been suspended were emphatically denied. While McKenna is undoubtedly entitled to a holiday, Guido does spot his Twitter account was also made private today…