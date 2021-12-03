NHS’s Latest Diversity & Equality Hiring Spree

The NHS is once again on the lookout for the country’s finest minds to tackle its biggest post-pandemic problem: it’s currently advertising for 12 diversity, inclusion and social equality roles across the country, with salaries reaching up to £108,075. An overall annual bill of £618,612…

This is on top of the 8 diversity managers who were hired on £500,000 salaries at the start of this year, and includes managerial positions with responsibilities such as:

“…Lead[ing] and support[ing] the effective delivery and implementation of our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) approach through multi-functional teams [and] playing a fundamental role in the development and lived reality of a truly diverse workforce.”

The most lucrative offer will go to the incoming “Director of Equality and Inclusion” at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, who’ll start early next year on a minimum wage of £93,735, and be expected to “promote and celebrate our diversity… and ensure it is embedded at the heart of everything we do.” The job description adds “We know we have not always got things right, but we are committed to making a difference“. Guido reckons job cuts would be a good place to start…