Tory Party Chairman Confirms CCHQ’s Hedonistic Intentions

Momentum – yes, they still exist – put out the above meme on social media, which seems to Guido to say “Tories are more fun”. Momentum’s viral attack meme has not had quite the impact they intended. Instead, it’s resulted in many on social media expressing a preference for Tory hedonism…

In fact, it seems to be true that the Tories really are more hedonistic: undaunted by Omicron fears, they do intend to have more fun this Christmas. Oliver Dowden made clear this morning: “I think there’s a Conservative Party political party, as it were, Christmas party, I think is still planned, and I don’t intend to cancel it as chairman of the Conservative Party.” Challenged on the nature of the planned party, in the light of allegations of lockdown-breaking party games in Downing Street last year, he told BBC Breakfast: “This is not a children’s party so I wouldn’t expect games… It will be a social gathering at our London office.” Presumably no Peppa Pig this time…