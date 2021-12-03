Abbott Home Affairs Committee Chairmanship Gains Support

While the Blairites may have finally taken back control of the Labour Party front bench, could the race to replace Yvette Cooper as Chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee prove an opportunity for Corbynites to get their own back? Guido hears one fan-favourite, Diane Abbott, may be mulling a comeback. Given she’s already a member of the committee, and served as Corbyn’s shadow Home Secretary for almost five years, she would actually be a serious contender. While centrist Diana Johnson is the only person to have announced their candidacy, Guido reckons Diane would put up a good fight. The chair of the Committee must be drawn from Labour MPs however all MPs are entitled to a vote. Tory MPs voting for Diane would be worth it for the banter alone…