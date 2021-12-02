Trump and Farage Interview Highlights: Boris’s Leadership, Net Zero, and the “Rigged Election”

GB News scored a genuinely impressive global exclusive last night with former President Donald Trump’s first international interview since the 2020 election. Speaking with Nigel Farage in Mar-a-Lago, Trump addressed many of the big questions that have loomed over him for the past year: his election defeat to Joe Biden, the Capitol Hill riots – he still insists “the insurrection took place on November 3rd [election day] – and of course, his plans for 2024. Yes, it looks like he’ll run again…

Trump also gave his typically unvarnished views on topics like Net Zero, climate change, and his relationship with Boris and the Queen. On Boris’s energy policy, Trump didn’t hold back:

‘I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you’ve got one of the most beautiful countries in the world and you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place. In Aberdeen they built this ugly wind farm in the ocean. It’s so disgusting to look at it, it’s a shame.”

He still had some kind words for the PM:

“I like him, I like him. I get along with him, I’ve always gotten along with him.”

Although he also added that Boris has “gone a little on the more liberal side.” Trump did, at the very least, know how to cut taxes…