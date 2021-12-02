SNP’s No Confidence Debate Attendance Inflation

Earlier this week, the SNP tried their best to hype up their opposition day vote of no confidence against the PM. Despite Labour claiming they would support the motion, when the time came for his speech, hardly any lefties could be bothered to listen to Blackford’s as-per-usual dirge of a speech. The SNP marked the debate with a tweet:

Unfortunately for the party, Guido spots they accidentally used a screenshot from a previous PMQs session rather than showing the real turnout to their pointless party politicking debate:

Why ever could that be?
