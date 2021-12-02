Germany Announces Lockdown for Unvaccinated

Germany is set to introduce a full, nationwide lockdown for all unvaccinated citizens as of this afternoon, with masks also reintroduced in schools and nightclubs shut down for everyone – including the double-jabbed – in areas with the highest infection levels. Which means Germany now joins Austria and the Netherlands in pushing forward with Christmas lockdowns…

Merkel and her incoming successor Olaf Scholz have met with regional leaders to thrash out the details, with the unvaxxed to be banned from virtually all hospitality venues, including restaurants, pubs, and non-essential shops. Vaccines will also become mandatory for all from February. Meanwhile Ursula von der Leyen continues mulling EU-wide mandatory vaccinations…